"Despite having bad roads...": Raj Thackeray urges voters to vote wisely

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hit out at Maharashtra voters for voting on the basis of caste and religion despite having such poor roads. He was speaking at the inauguration of an MNS office in the Hadapsar area of Pune, on Friday. "I am shocked about the people who give votes to their public representatives...Despite having bad roads you still go to vote against those people only on the basis of caste and religion, then how will these issues be resolved?" Raj Thackeray said.

Appealing to the voters to translate their anger into votes, the MNS chief said, "Untill your anger does not get visible on ballot boxes your issues of potholes will not be resolved..." Expressing his shock at people who continue voting for those who harm them and pointing out the futility of the MNS protesting against a host of issues, Raj Thackeray said, "Till today, the MNS has protested on several issues but what results came out... I am shocked that people continue to vote against those who harm them."

The MNS chief said that his party has protested at 16 locations and will get aggressive as well. However, he pointed out that vandalism and aggression are not needed in every place. "Till now MNS has protested at 16 places...on Mumbai Goa Highway, Nashik Mumbai Highway, pune etc ...wherever required we will get aggressive too...vandalism and aggression is not needed at every place...my only concern is while protesting common citizen do not face any difficulty....," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a message on X (formerly known as Twitter), Raj Thackeray appealed to people to plant trees on potholes so that the administration pays attention to the issue. "My appeal to my Maharashtra soldiers is that, be it any highway or internal city roads in this state, there are potholes everywhere. Then plant trees in these potholes, at least because of this the administration will pay attention to the potholes on the road," read Raj Thackeray's post in Marathi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)