"Rahul Gandhi will be most acceptable PM candidate of INDIA alliance": Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal

Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Friday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the "best Prime Ministerial candidate" for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance. "INDIA alliance will choose the Prime Ministerial candidate. Congress party alone can't select and it depends upon the opinion of all parties of INDIA alliance. Being a Congress MLA, worker I do believe that, Rahul Gandhi will be the most acceptable Prime Ministerial candidate of the INDIA alliance," Abdur Rashid Mandal said.

Rashid further said that he wants that Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister. Meanwhile, days after reinstating as the Member of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on Defence.

Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defense. Earlier on August 7, Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case. The Congress leader who was disqualified from the Lower House in March 2023 was reinstated as the Wayanad MP.

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is one of the key persons involved in the formation of the grand alliance of opposition parties reacted to the allegation that he did not meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a recent visit to the national capital. Bihar CM said, "I paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary in Delhi and apart from that I did not have a word with anyone else. I had gone to Delhi for a limited time. The NDA meeting was held only after the formation of INDIA."

"We often have a conversation when required", he added. The Bihar CM further said, "Next INDIA alliance meeting is going to be held on August 31 and September 1, the present NDA has no vision. The 2024 poll result would be decided in the interest of the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)