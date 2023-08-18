Ghosi assembly bypoll: Nominations of six candidates rejected during scrutiny

Left Menu

PTI | Mau | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:40 IST
The nomination papers of six candidates for the by-election in the Ghosi assembly constituency of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh were rejected during a scrutiny on Friday.

A total of 11 nomination papers were found valid during the scrutiny and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 21.

Election Officer of the Ghosi assembly constituency Suresh Kumar said a total of 17 nomination papers were scrutinised, of which six were rejected due to various issues.

The election symbol will be allotted to the candidates after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations expires on August 21, he said.

Polling in Ghosi will be held on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8.

The by-election is being held due to the resignation of MLA Dara Singh Chauhan. Last month, Chauhan rejoined the BJP after resigning from the assembly and the Samajwadi Party.

Chauhan joined the Samajwadi Party after resigning as the forest minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ahead of the 2022 assembly elections and was elected on the SP symbol from Ghosi.

This time in the by-election, Chauhan is the BJP candidate while the Samajwadi Party has fielded former MLA Sudhakar Singh against him. The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party are staying out of the contest and have not nominated any candidate.

