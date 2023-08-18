Left Menu

AAP's corruption, nepotism will pave way for its ouster from Delhi: BJP

He said the appointment of AAP supporters as fellows and advisors in his government was a proof of Kejriwals nepotism. A total 437 persons engaged as advisors, fellows and specialists by the Kejriwal government were recently discontinued by the Services department on the directions of Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The BJP on Friday reacted sharply to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over the recently enacted GNCTD Amendment Act, saying ''corruption, inaction and nepotism'' of his government will pave its exit in 2025.

Kejriwal had earlier in the Delhi Assembly claimed the BJP will lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to call a session of the Assembly for a debate to compare development works done by his government and the Modi government in Delhi.

''Since 2020 elections, people of Delhi have seen the real face of Kejriwal through communalism, inaction, corruption and nepotism and they will shunt him out of power in 2025,'' Sachdeva said. He also said the AAP national convener was deft in playing the victim card and diverting issues.

''Kejriwal masters the art of playing the victim card for political benefit. Time and again people of Delhi have seen that whenever the issue of corruption and nepotism in his governance becomes a topic of discussion, he tries to raise the issue of power and rights of his government to divert public attention,'' Sachdeva charged.

The BJP leader also referred to the CM's reconstructed official residence in Delhi as 'Sheeshmahal' alleging it to have been renovated with public money. He said the appointment of AAP supporters as fellows and advisors in his government was a proof of Kejriwal's ''nepotism.'' A total 437 persons engaged as advisors, fellows and specialists by the Kejriwal government were recently discontinued by the Services department on the directions of Delhi LG VK Saxena. Delhi Assembly polls will be held in 2025.

