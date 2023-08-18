Left Menu

MP polls: No resentment after release of BJP's first list of candidates, party geared up for mega meet on Sunday, says Tomar

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:00 IST
Union Minister and Madhya Pradesh BJP election management committee convenor Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said there was no resentment after the party released its first list of 39 candidates for the year-end Assembly polls.

Responding to queries on whether there is resentment among those who missed out, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party was a ''worker-based party'' where candidates are chosen as per ''due procedure''.

On Thursday, the BJP had released its list of candidates for 39 Assembly seats it had lost in the 2018 state polls.

Tomar said a mega meeting of the state working committee had been organised in Gwalior on Sunday and it would be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It would be attended by office bearers of the party from across the state, Tomar said, adding that workers' conferences have also been organised in 200 out of 230 Assembly constituencies as part of poll preparations.

He brushed aside the Congress' move earlier in the day of releasing a ''chargesheet'' on alleged corruption and irregularities against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

''The Congress is devoid of issues. So it wants to fight elections on the basis of false propaganda. The BJP governments at the Centre and in MP have been carrying out amazing public welfare works,'' he asserted.

The Congress on Friday released a "ghotala sheet" listing the scams that allegedly took place under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh in the last 18 years. ''We are going to put forth our report before the public,'' Tomar said, a reference to Shah releasing the performance report of the Chouhan government at a function in Bhopal on Sunday.

