"BJP in Assam has become den of criminals": Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
"BJP in Assam has become a den of criminals, repeat offenders and syndicate-linked people. Lurid details about BJP members taking money for jobs is coming to light. Unfortunately a female member committed suicide recently. We need to save our Assamese sisters from BJP," Gaurav Gogoi said.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has become a "den of criminals" after sharing a news report of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Assam, Diban Deka who surrendered to the police on Friday for his involvement in the Indrani Tahbildar death case. In a message posted on X, Gaurav Gogoi said, "BJP in Assam has become a den of criminals, repeat offenders and syndicate-linked people. Lurid details about BJP members taking money for jobs is coming to light. Unfortunately, a female member committed suicide recently. We need to save our Assamese sisters from BJP. #INDIA".
Diban Deka was a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam. The deceased, Indrani Tahbildar was a BJP Kisan Morcha leader as well. Diban Dekha was arrested for his alleged involvement in sharing intimate photographs of Indrani Tahbildar, which allegedly contributed to her death. (ANI)
