"BJP in Assam has become den of criminals": Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has become a "den of criminals" after sharing a news report of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Assam, Diban Deka who surrendered to the police on Friday for his involvement in the Indrani Tahbildar death case. In a message posted on X, Gaurav Gogoi said, "BJP in Assam has become a den of criminals, repeat offenders and syndicate-linked people. Lurid details about BJP members taking money for jobs is coming to light. Unfortunately, a female member committed suicide recently. We need to save our Assamese sisters from BJP. #INDIA".

Diban Deka was a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam. The deceased, Indrani Tahbildar was a BJP Kisan Morcha leader as well. Diban Dekha was arrested for his alleged involvement in sharing intimate photographs of Indrani Tahbildar, which allegedly contributed to her death. (ANI)

