"Better if he resigns first..." Giriraj Singh's suggestion to Nitish Kumar after journalist's murder

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it would be better if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns first and then concentrates on the race to become the Prime Minister. "In a state where journalists, police personnel are not safe,...a woman MLA doesn't find herself safe...even after this if Nitish Kumar makes visits to Delhi to become Prime Minister and talks about opposition unity, it is better if he resigns first and then competes for the Prime Minister's post," Giriraj Singh said.

The Union Minister was speaking on the poor state of law and order in Bihar after the murder of a journalist in Araria who was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants on Friday. "Bihar will not tolerate another Jungle Raj in the state and will raise their voice against Jungle Raj," he said.

Hitting at Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said, "He cannot manage Bihar but he is in the race to be the Prime Minister. This is a shame...Nitish Kumar will not be spared, he came into political prominence because he wanted to do away with Jungle Raj." Brushing aside Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav's claim on the high incidence of crime in the national capital according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the Union Minister said, "How can you negate the incident of the death of police personnel, the journalist, woman MLA? Will Bihar people see crime data?"

Responding to the murder of the journalist in Araria, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday termed the incident 'unfortunate'. Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it." Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters Tejaswi Yadav had said, "According to the NCRB record, the crime is highest in Delhi be it murder, kidnapping, rape or loot. All this is happening in Delhi, the capital of the country where the PM, President lives. The Delhi Police comes under the purview of the Home Ministry." (ANI)

