Following are the top stories at 9.25 pm: NATION DEL29 PM MODI-ECONOMY-INDIA **** PM Modi cites reports to assert India on cusp of new era of economic prosperity New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India is making remarkable progress towards achieving equitable and collective prosperity as he cited some reports to assert the country stands at the cusp of a new era of economic progress and is on course to become developed by 2047. **** MDS25 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN-LD VISUAL **** ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander Bengaluru: ISRO on Friday released a set of visuals of the Moon captured by cameras positioned on the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. **** DEL46 UP-AJAY RAI-RAHUL **** Rahul will contest from Amethi in 2024 LS Polls: Congress UP chief Ajay Rai Lucknow: Rahul Gandhi will contest the coming Lok Sabha election from Amethi, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said on Friday. **** DEL63 HP-RAINS-LD CM-CALAMITY **** Himachal Pradesh declares heavy rains as state calamity Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government Friday declared the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state calamity. **** DEL41 MHA-MONSOON-DEATHS **** 2038 dead due to floods, landslides, lightning since April 1: MHA data New Delhi: As many as 2,038 people lost their lives due to floods, lightning and landslides this monsoon, with Bihar reporting the highest casualty figure of 518 and Himachal Pradesh 330. **** DEL27 PM-BJP-LD ZILA PANCHAYAT **** Develop every village, tehsil, district to make India developed by 2047: PM Modi at BJP's 'panchayat parishad' meet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged BJP's 'Zila Panchayat' members to work to make various development initiatives a mass movement, asserting that ''lamp of development has to be lit up in every village, tehsil and district to make India a developed country'' by 2047. **** DEL54 RAHUL-LD VEGETABLE VENDOR **** Like Sudama meeting Krishna: Vegetable vendor on his meeting with Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called for listening to the voice of an India whose pain and challenges he said are far removed from the mainstream debate. **** DEL52 Y20-ANURAG **** Some neighbouring countries tried to stop G20 meet in Ladakh: Anurag Thakur at Y20 Summit Varanasi: Some neighbouring countries tried to prevent India from hosting a G20 meeting in Ladakh, but it turned out to be a ''hugely successful event'' that saw the participation of youth from across the world, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday. **** BOM21 GJ-G20-LD PM **** PM Modi calls on G20 nations to open innovations for public good, says we must be ready to prevent next health emergency Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the G20 nations to facilitate ''equitable availability'' of technology and ''open innovations'' for public good. **** CAL12 MN-LD VIOLENCE **** Three killed in Manipur in renewed violence Imphal: In a fresh round of violence in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said. **** DEL40 AVI-VISTARA FLIGHT-5THLD THREAT **** Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb scare found hoax New Delhi: A Delhi-Pune Vistara airlines flight was delayed for around eight hours at the IGI Airport here after a bomb threat call which later turned out to be hoax, security sources and police said. **** BOM23 MP-POLLS-TOMAR **** MP polls: No resentment after release of BJP's first list of candidates, party geared up for mega meet on Sunday, says Tomar Gwalior: Union Minister and Madhya Pradesh BJP election management committee convenor Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said there was no resentment after the party released its first list of 39 candidates for the year-end Assembly polls. **** LEGAL LGD10 SC-TAX REFUND-RECALL **** SC recalls its verdict upholding no indirect taxes can be levied from duty free shops at airports New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Friday recalled its April 10 verdict by which it had held that duty free shops at arrival and departure terminals at international airports are outside the purview of the customs law and they cannot be saddled with indirect taxes like service tax. **** LGD14 SC-BIHAR-CASTE SURVEY **** What's the harm if person provides caste details for Bihar survey, asks SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked what was the harm if a person provided the details of caste or sub-caste during the Bihar caste survey when an individual's data was not going to be published by the state. **** BUSINESS DEL56 BIZ-LDALL RBI **** Reserve Bank issues fresh norms for personal loans Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday asked banks to provide fixed interest rate option to individual borrowers and directed the lenders to levy only reasonable penalty charges in case of default in EMI payments. **** DEL43 BIZ-RUPEE-FINMIN **** Rupee below 83 not abnormal; currency fluctuation not exclusive to India: FinMin official New Delhi: The rupee dipping below 83 to a US dollar is not abnormal and the fluctuation in currency rate is not exclusive to the Indian currency, a finance ministry official said, hoping that RBI's inflation control steps will factor in exchange rate volatility. **** DEL49 BIZ-FINMIN-DEFICIT **** Govt will adhere to fiscal deficit target of 5.9 pc for FY'24 New Delhi: The government will stick to the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP as robust tax, non-tax collections will help meet the spending requirement and make up for any shortfall in disinvestment proceeds, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said on Friday. **** FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-IMRAN-CIPHER **** Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in cipher case: Report Islamabad: In yet another blow to Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister of Pakistan has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for making the content of a confidential diplomatic cable from the country's embassy in the US public, it emerged on Friday. ****

