Left Menu

MNF has 10 'safe' seats, will retain power in next Mizoram assembly polls: Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday exuded confidence that his party MNF will retain power in the next assembly polls and has 10 safe seats where the oppositions strength is negligible.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-08-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 21:49 IST
MNF has 10 'safe' seats, will retain power in next Mizoram assembly polls: Zoramthanga
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday exuded confidence that his party MNF will retain power in the next assembly polls and has 10 ''safe'' seats where the opposition's strength is ''negligible''. The polls for the 40-member assembly are due later this year. "As of now, we have 10 safe seats out of 40 assembly constituencies. In such segments, the influence of the opposition is negligible. There is not much hope for the opposition,'' Zoramthanga said at a party function here.

In the present assembly, the ruling MNF has 27 members, while the main opposition ZPM has seven MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one.

K Beichhua resigned as a minister in December last year and was later expelled from the MNF.

''Look at East Tuipui, Khawzawl, Saitual, Lengteng, Kolasib and Serlui constituencies. They (the opposition parties) have little chance of winning (these seats). Even in Aizawl, their strength is steadily going down,'' the chief minister said.

Hitting out at the main opposition Zoram People's Movement, the MNF chief said they have ''no proper policy''.

''The MNF will retain power as the opposition will not pose a big threat to the party,'' he said.

A 20-member team of the Election Commission of India is scheduled to visit Mizoram on August 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023