As compared to CM Baghel, Vijay Baghel is a dwarf: Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla

Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla on Friday came down heavily on BJP leader Vijay Baghel over his allegations against state CM Bhupesh Baghel and said that in front of Baghel's stature, Vijay Baghel's stature is like a dwarf. This comes after BJP on Thursday released its first list of candidates from Chhattisgarh and fielded its Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel against his uncle, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, from the Patan constituency in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

"BJP is using Vijay Baghel to talk against CM Bhupesh Baghel. Some people talk against big personalities and publicise themselves, Vijay Baghel is doing the same. In front of Bhupesh Baghel's stature, Vijay Baghel's stature is like a dwarf. This thing is understood by the voters of Patan, voters of Chhattisgarh, and the leadership of BJP too," Shukla said. Earlier on Thursday, Vijay Baghel lashed out at CM Baghel, calling him a "cheater, fraud, and a liar".

Describing his imminent electoral contest as an "interesting fight" against a "corrupt" chief minister, Vijay Baghel told ANI, "It is going to be interesting to fight against a cheater, fraud, liar and a corrupt chief minister." Coming down heavily on his distant nephew, the BJP MP said CM Baghel has betrayed the trust of voters in the Patan Assembly segment.

"The people of Patan reposed their electoral trust in Bhupesh Baghel five times but he betrayed their mandate every time. The people are regretting their decision now amid rising cases of murder, rape, and corruption in the state," the BJP MP said. Talking up his chances of upstaging his distant kin in the upcoming Assembly elections, Vijay Baghel thanked party leaders for pitting him against the chief minister in the Patan Assembly segment.

"We will win this election. I'm thankful to the party leaders for giving me the opportunity to fight the chief minister, who also happens to be my distant relative, from Patan. It will be an interesting contest," the BJP MP added. The 21-member BJP first list for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly includes five women candidates — Laxmi Rajwade, Shakuntala Singh Porthe, Sarla Kosaria, Alka Chandrakar, and Geeta Ghasi Sahu.

In Chhattisgarh, 11 of the 21 seats for which candidates were declared are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), while the remaining 10 are for candidates from the general category. Five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram — will go to the polls by the end of this year. (ANI)

