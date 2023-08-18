Chandrababu Naidu exhorts intellectuals to utilise their experience for AP's progress

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday told a gathering of intellectuals to use their experience to bring progress to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the 'Pragathi Kosam Praja Vedika' (People's platform for progress) seminar at Amalapuram in Konaseema district, as part of 'Bhavishyathuku Guarantee' (guarantee for the future) programme here, he said anything can be achieved if awareness is created among the masses. The programme was aimed at gathering the opinion of intellectuals such as doctors, engineers and lawyers to utilise their experience for the progress of the state, Naidu said, addressing the seminar. According to the TDP chief, if issues such as caste, creed and religion are taken into consideration, then goals cannot be achieved. Elaborating on his recently unveiled 'Vision 2047' plan, the former chief minister said he had made five key proposals, including about the energy sector. Naidu promised that power charges will be immediately slashed once TDP returns to power, and claimed that the tariff was never hiked during the TDP regime. He further claimed that the incumbent government had revised the rates eight times in the past four years.

