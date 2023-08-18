Maharashtra: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, eight NCP ministers given charge of 36 districts to build party organisation
- Country:
- India
Nine NCP ministers have been entrusted with the task of strengthening the party organisation in Maharashtra with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being given charge of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts, a statement said on Friday. Praful Patel, national working president of the NCP faction of Ajit Pawar, has been given the responsibility of strengthening the organisation in Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur by the state unit chief, it said.
In all, the nine ministers have been given the task of building the party organisation in 36 districts.
Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will look after Nashik, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs, it said.
On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, resulting in a vertical split in the Sharad Pawar founded Nationalist Congress Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
You are now at right place after long time, but came very late: Amit Shah tells Ajit Pawar in Pune
"Sitting at right place...," Amit Shah as he shares stage with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
You are now at right place after long time, but came very late: Amit Shah tells Ajit Pawar in Pune
Maharashtra Congress leader Wadettiwar ridicules Shah, Ajit Pawar on camaraderie during Pune event
No other strong leader like PM Modi at national level: Ajit Pawar