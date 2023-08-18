Trump plans to skip Republican debate for interview with ex-Fox host Carlson -NYT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to skip the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday and instead sit for an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the New York Times reported, citing people brief on the matter.
The debate is being staged in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
