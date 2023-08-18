"No one will leave party..." Basavaraj Bommai amid speculation of BJP leaders switching to Congress

Amid speculations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA ST Somashekar Gowda might jump ship to Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that he is in talks with the former and no one will leave the party. The senior BJP leader's remarks came days after his party MLA ST Somashekar Gowda called Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar his political 'guru'.

"If I've grown in the cooperative sector, it's because of my 'guru' DK Shivakumar who helped me. I wasn't given a JP Nagar block, DK Shivakumar made me joint secretary of JP Nagar. From there he gave me his support. He also made me the candidate for the Uttarahalli Assembly constituency," ST Somashekar Gowda said on Thursday. "I have spoken to ST Somashekhar and Shivram Hebbar, none of the BJP MLAs will leave the party. There are some local issues, We have brought it to the attention of the state president," Bommai said, adding that they will sort everything out.

Asserting that everyone in BJP is united, the BJP said that the Congress of corruption and nepotism is telling false stories of defection to hide the fact that their own MLAs had revolted. Somashekar was among 14 Congress MLAs who threw their weight behind the BJP helping BS Yediyurappa to install the BJP government in the state in 2019.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the state Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, while speaking to reporters in Mysuru, claimed that around 10-15 BJP leaders are keen to join the Congress. (ANI)

