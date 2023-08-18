Left Menu

"Mai bahut hi ziddi aadmi hu": Jayant Chaudhary reacts to claims of merging with NDA

Responding to claims that he may merge with Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said that he is "very stubborn person" and when he makes up his mind, he does not change. 

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:33 IST
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Responding to claims that he may merge with Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said that he is "very stubborn person" and when he makes up his mind, he does not change. The RLD president said that those who are discussing this do not know him well.

"Those who haven't understood me are talking about this. Mai bahut hi ziddi aadmi hu, aur jab keh deta hu aur mann bana leta hu, toh badalta nahin hu (I am a very stubborn person and when I make up my mind, I do not change)," Chaudhary said. Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving new names to the INDIA alliance, he said that the way PM Modi is mentioning it (grand opposition alliance) shows he is scared of it.

He said that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a big effort and will be successful. "This (alliance) is a big experiment, which is going on, efforts are being made, and it will prove fruitful. It is not easy. Each party has its own ideology, political ambition...I believe we will achieve the goal...INDIA has its own vision," Chaudhary said, adding that in Mumbai (during the third joint unity meeting) also discussions will be held on the alliance's vision.

"What the people of the country are seeking--whether students, youth, women, rural people-- we will move ahead with their real issues and contest elections," he added. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 General Elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

