Bihar: Law and order situation is disturbed, says Jitan Ram Manjhi on journalist's murder

In a reaction to the death of a journalist in Bihar's Araria, Hindustani Awam Morcha founder and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the law and order situation in the state is "disturbed". "...A journalist is being killed, rapes and murders are happening...The law and order situation is disturbed in the state...," Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

Meanwhile speaking on the incident, Union Minister Pashupati Paras said that there is no such thing as law and order in Bihar and nobody is being spared. "There is no such thing as law and order. Nobody is spared be it police, public, journalist and politicians in Bihar," Pashupati Paras said.

Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changed the alliance, left NDA and joined RJD against which the Bihar public gave the mandate, still, he went for that alliance..." On the other hand, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that she trusts Bihar Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister and is sure that "proper action" will be taken.

"As far as Bihar is concerned...I completely trust that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and DY CM Tejashwi Yadav's government will take proper action on it..." Supriya Shrinate said. Earlier reacting to the incident, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it would be better if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns first and then concentrates on the race to become the Prime Minister.

"In a state where journalists, police personnel are not safe,...a woman MLA doesn't find herself safe...even after this if Nitish Kumar makes visits to Delhi to become Prime Minister and talks about opposition unity, it is better if he resigns first and then competes for the Prime Minister's post," Giriraj Singh said. The journalist, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area in the district, police said earlier on Friday.

Reacting to it, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident "unfortunate". Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it." (ANI)

