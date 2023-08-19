Madhya Pradesh: Scindia loyalist Samandar Patel quits BJP, returns to Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, Samandar Patel, has joined the Indian National Congress (INC) party in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath. Samandar Patel joined Congress along with his supporters at the PCC office in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

According to party leaders, Patel led a convoy of over 800 vehicles with his supporters from his hometown Jawad in Neemuch to the party office in the state capital Bhopal. "Patel has joined the Congress party unconditionally with the party's ideology, customs, principles, and loyalty to the party. His truth has brought him here and I have full faith that he will tell this truth to the people of his area," PCC chief Kamal Nath said.

"In 2018, the Congress government was formed with the opinion of the public, but Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was formed with the money power by horse-trading. BJP has been in government for 18 years, but the picture of the state is in front of everyone, wherever one sees corruption, scam, and only scam," Nath alleged. The Chouhan-led BJP government is not only number one in corruption but also number one in atrocities against women, farmers, and youth. Now, the people of the state have made up their minds to bid adieu to the Shivraj government, Nath said, adding, "I will also bid adieu to him but with love."

Meanwhile, Patel said that he was very happy to return to the Congress party. Notably, it is not the first instance that Scindia loyalists joined the Congress party. Recently, the former Shivpuri district Congress President Baijnath Singh Yadav who was working with Scindia in the Kolaras area of the district rejoined the Congress party along with his several workers.

One more Schinda's aide Rakesh Gupta, who was associated with the trader class also left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and returned to the Congress party along with his workers. The State is set to go to assembly polls later this year. (ANI)

