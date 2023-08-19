Left Menu

Karnataka government issues draft notification on delimitation of BBMP wards

Karnataka Government on Friday notified the delimitation of wards with respect to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 14:32 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Government has issued a draft notification on the delimitation of wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). According to the notification released on Friday, the Karnataka government reduced the number of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards from 243 to 225.

"In the Government Notification No. UDD 17 BBL 2020(E) (Part-1) dated: 04.08.2023, the Government has withdrawn the Notification dated: 29.01.2021 issued by determining the number of Councilors of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike as 243 with immediate effect and determined the number of Councilors of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike as 225 with immediate effect in exercise of the power conferred under sub-section (3)(a) of section 7 of the BruhatBengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020," the official notification read. Karnataka Government said that citizens have 15 days to raise objections and give suggestions on this notification. The objections can be given only through a post to the following address: Additional chief secretary, Urban Development Department, 4th Floor, Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru 560001.

Earlier in June, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the State government is considering holding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections in the month of December. (ANI)

