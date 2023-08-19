"Will work together to win in Chhattisgarh": Asha Ram Netam, BJP's Kanker assembly seat candidate 

Exuding confidence, BJP candidate from Kanker constituency, Asha Ram Netam has said that party workers will work together to win the next assembly elections in Chhattisgarh later this year. BJP on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates in Chhattisgarh and 39 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, both states are going to polls later this year.

"All the BJP workers will work together to win against Congress. Our issues will be the same as that of people. Villages should be connected to cities by roads. All of PM Modi's policies like 'Har Ghar Nal' (tap water in every house) will reach people. We'll also tell people about Congress's failure," Netam said on Friday. He also expressed his gratitude to party leaders for giving him the ticket from the Kanker Assembly segment.

"I never thought that I'll get a ticket, I was just a party worker," he said. The list for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly includes five women candidates — Laxmi Rajwade, Shakuntala Singh Porthe, Sarla Kosaria, Alka Chandrakar, and Geeta Ghasi Sahu.

In Chhattisgarh, 11 of the 21 seats for which candidates were declared are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), while the remaining 10 are for candidates from the general category. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, 21 of the 39 seats for which the party has announced its candidate are reserved for ST/SCs.

Five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram — will go to the polls by the end of this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)