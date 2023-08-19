"If Priyanka Gandhi contests Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi...": Priyanka Chaturvedi 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then she will win for sure. "The INDIA alliance is on the front foot. The alliance will discuss who is best suited for a seat. If Priyanka Gandhi contests the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, she will win," she said.

Chaturvedi said that the public is aware of the current scenario in the country and said that this would be the last speech of PM Modi from the Red Fort as the next prime minister will be elected from the INDIA alliance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Whether it is inflation, unemployment, farmers' sorrows, or atrocities against women, all have increased, and the public is seeing this and will ask them questions. This was their (BJP lead central government's) last speech from Red Fort, and next year the India Alliance's prime minister will come and take the country forward," she said

Speaking on speculations over Nationalist Congress Party (NC) chief Sharad Pawar joining the BJP, following a meeting between the NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Sharad Pawar has made it very clear that he is with the India alliance and will never join hands with the BJP." (ANI)

