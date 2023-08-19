Left Menu

Karnataka MLA seeks holiday on Nagara Panchami day

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 16:30 IST
Karnataka MLA seeks holiday on Nagara Panchami day
Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar has submitted a memorandum to the Udupi Deputy Commissioner K Vidyakumari requesting her to declare a holiday on August 21 on the occasion of 'Nagara Panchami.' Nagara Panchami is a day of traditional worship of 'Naga' (snakes) observed by Hindus and Jains in Tulu Nadu comprising regions in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. In the memorandum, the MLA, who is also former state minister, requested that a holiday be declared for all schools and colleges both in the twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on the day, which is a special festival day for Tuluvas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

