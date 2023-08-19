“Congress has stooped down to dirty politics”: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has slammed the Congress party and said that the Congress stooped down to dirty politics. Tomar made the remark while addressing the media persons in Gwalior on Saturday.

"Congress has no issue. They are trying unsuccessfully to mislead the public by making any false allegations. I want to tell Congressmen that if you want to mention any achievement, then you must do so. Before 2003 there was your government in Madhya Pradesh then what was the achievement of that government," Tomar said. Similarly, before 2014 the Congress government was in power in the centre, what was the achievement of that government and what did Madhya Pradesh get during that period. If this thing is mentioned during elections, then it will come to notice that healthy competition is going on, the union minister said.

"But the Congress has stepped down to dirty politics. Congress does not have any issue, it is going through a phase of issue inferiority and leadership inferiority. The public is not going to be misled by this because during the last election, the Congress got an opportunity to work for some time, even at that time they (Congress) did not do any such work, due to which the public could trust them," Tomar added. He further said, "We are going through the dirty politics of the Congress. We will remain on the issue of development and public welfare. This is our strength, our work, our religion and our performance. On the basis of it, we will land in the fray and seek blessings from the public. I am happy that we always get the blessings of the people and we will get it this time as well."

Madhya Pradesh is a power surplus state under the BJP rule. The electricity is being provided 24 hours in villages in the state. The state is also included in the leading states of the country in the production of food grains. The BJP-led Shivraj government is continuously working to remove poverty from the state. Around 1.36 crore people have come out of the poverty line in Madhya Pradesh in the last nine years, Tomar also said. He added that the preparation for state assembly polls slated later this year was going on across the state. So far workers' conferences were held in over 210 assemblies across the state. A state working committee meeting would be held in Gwalior on August 20. Over 1500 workers across the state would participate in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting at 4:00 pm, he added. (ANI)

