BJP leader warns retaliation if Cong eyes to induct leaders from his party in Karnataka

Amid speculations that Congress was looking at inducting leaders from other parties in Karnataka, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader C T Ravi on Saturday warned the ruling party of a strong retaliation. The former BJP national general secretary advised the Congress to focus on giving good administration as it has full majority in the Assembly, and not to indulge in any misadventure.

''I want to tell Congress people --you won in the election, you got 135 seats, also independents are supporting your government, so focus on giving good administration. Leaving that if you try to do too much, we know how to do Operation Hasta-- the hand, which is Congress' symbol-- (like Operation Lotus). If we do it, you know what will be the consequence,'' Ravi said. Speaking to reporters here, he said Congress need not worry about numbers as it has a clear majority, despite that if it tries to play too much, the situation will be bad, and advised the ruling party not to bring itself to such a situation.

''You (Congress) have a clear majority, give good administration for which the people have voted to power, instead of that if you try to do something unnecessary, we are not the sort of people who will remain silent, and if we do something -- I can say this much -- you will not be able to raise or get up -- if they (Congress) cross limits it is not right for me to say what we will do, but one can touch and feel it,'' he said.

There have been speculation in political and media circles in the state that few leaders and sitting MLAs from the opposition -- especially the BJP, who had earlier quit the Congress, leading to the collapse of the then Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 -- will be rejoining the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

State Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement on Wednesday that several political workers were willing to join the party, and a decision will be taken keeping in mind party interest and aimed at increasing the votes share in Lok Sabha polls, has added to the speculations.

Pointing out that after 2018 Assembly polls, BJP had got 104 seats and no party had got a clear majority, Ravi trying to defend defections of Congress-JD(S) MLAs to BJP in 2019 said, ''Congress-JD(S) tried to run a coalition government but within three months, situation had turned to worst between the alliance partners, and they also lost Lok Sabha polls despite a joint contest.'' ''As there was a sense of uncertainty and anarchy, they (Congress and JDS MLAs) felt BJP was an alternative and came out,'' he said, noting that the situation is not similar now, as Congress has a clear majority.

Asserting that no one will quit BJP and go, Ravi said Congress is not in a position to keep its own senior leaders in good terms, and everything is not good within the ruling party.

''I don't think anyone will go...despite that if Congress tries to do something excessively, we know how to save our party and respond politically,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)