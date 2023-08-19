Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained

Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been detained by authorities, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Zulfi Bukhari said on Saturday. Earlier, Qureshi told reporters former prime minister Imran Khan's party would challenge any delay in the country's election, which is to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved, which in this case means early November.

Qureshi is the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is led by former premier Khan, who is currently in jail. Khan has denied wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)