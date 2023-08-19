Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained
Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:17 IST
Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been detained by authorities, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Zulfi Bukhari said on Saturday. Earlier, Qureshi told reporters former prime minister Imran Khan's party would challenge any delay in the country's election, which is to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved, which in this case means early November.
Qureshi is the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is led by former premier Khan, who is currently in jail. Khan has denied wrongdoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehreek
- Khan
- Shah Mehmood Qureshi
- Imran Khan
- Qureshi
- Pakistan
- Pakistani
- Zulfi Bukhari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After relief from Islamabad High Court, Pakistan trial court summons Imran Khan today
Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 3 years in prison - local media
Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan arrested after found guilty in Toshakhana corruption case
UPDATE 1-Police arrest former PM Imran Khan after court gives three year prison sentence
Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison in Toshakhana corruption case