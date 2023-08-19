"Congress will again return to power with huge majority": Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the Congress party would return to power for a second term by securing a huge majority in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held by year-end. Earlier today a meeting was held of Rajasthan Congress leaders in the presence of the party's state unit president Govind Singh Dotasara, CM Ashok Gehlot, MLA Sachin Pilot and party's state in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Jaipur.

After the meeting, Gehlot while addressing the media, said, "Congress will again win with a huge majority in the state. The public has determined that Congress repeats government in Rajasthan". He further said they have started their preparations and the state was directing the other states on various issues.

CM Gehlot added that other states were putting their schemes in their elections manifestos and poll campaigns. He said that people were talking in other parts of the country about their schemes, like Old Pension Scheme, the Right to Health, Social Security or other schemes. "It is a big victory of its own".

Congress leader Raghu Sharma on Saturday said that the party will again form the government in Rajasthan in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year. Moreover, on August 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the formation of the state BJP unit's election manifesto committee and the Rajasthan election management committee.

According to the BJP, Lok Sabha MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP's state manifesto committee, with Lal Meena, Alka Gurjar, Ravi Rajendra Singh, Subhash Maurya, Prabhu Lal Saini, and Rakhi Rathore as co-conveners. Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight.

In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP. (ANI)

