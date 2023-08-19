Cong slams PM, Shah over 'undernourishment' in Gujarat

The Congress on Saturday cited a Niti Aayog report to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging high levels of undernourishment in Gujarat.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which said Gujarat still has a long way to go on the nutrition front as 38.09 per cent of the population in the state is undernourished.

It cited the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report, released by Niti Aayog in July. ''The nation is often reminded by G2(Modi & Shah) especially of what they call Gujarat model. But what the nation is not told has been revealed in a recent Niti Aayog report: Over 38% of population is under-nourished. Nearly half of rural Gujarat is deprived of nutrition. Ranks 4th worst in India in terms of stunted children. Ranks 2nd worst in India in wasted and underweight children.'' ''More than a third of the rural population (in Gujarat) is deprived of housing,'' Ramesh said.

