Bidens staying at Lake Tahoe home of climate activist Tom Steyer

By Steve Holland SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California Aug 19 (Reuters) - P resident Joe Biden, his wife Jill, son Hunter and other family members have arrived at Lake Tahoe for a week of August vacation, and they are staying at a home rented from billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer. The Bidens arrived late on Friday in the Glenbrook community on the eastern shore of the lake, on the Nevada side.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:58 IST
By Steve Holland SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California Aug 19 (Reuters) - P resident Joe Biden, his wife Jill, son Hunter and other family members have arrived at Lake Tahoe for a week of August vacation, and they are staying at a home rented from billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer.

The Bidens arrived late on Friday in the Glenbrook community on the eastern shore of the lake, on the Nevada side. Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, own the home but are not present. Steyer ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but failed to gain traction and dropped out after the first four state contests. Biden eventually won the nomination and went on to defeat incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

The White House said the Bidens are renting the home at fair market value. Biden's son, Hunter Biden, flew separately on a commercial flight with his wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau and were already at the residence when the other Bidens arrived, the White House said.

Hunter Biden is facing a special counsel investigation on tax evasion charges. President Biden, asked about the case at a Camp David news conference on Friday, declined comment. Biden is to travel to Hawaii on Monday to get a firsthand look at the destruction wrought by wildfires that killed dozens of people in Maui. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

