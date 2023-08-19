Left Menu

Odisha govt investing significantly to augment power infra: CM Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 21:15 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the Odisha government was investing significantly to augment the power generation and distribution infrastructure in the state.

Addressing a function in which 412 candidates joined the state-run Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, Patnaik said reliable power supply is an indispensable entitlement of every citizen, and a basic ingredient of growth.

''We must work for ensuring quality uninterrupted power supply to our consumers, farmers and industries,'' he told the recruits.

Stating that his government has adopted the '5T initiative' to transform governance, Patnaik asked them to follow its mantra of teamwork, technology, transparency, time and transformation.

''We will definitely achieve our goal of providing quality, secure and reliable power to all the people of Odisha,'' he said Among those who joined the OPTCL, 161 are electrical engineers, 54 office assistants and 197 electrical technicians. Lauding OPTCL for its works, Patnaik said it has made significant addition to the state's transmission infrastructure with 193 grid substations.

