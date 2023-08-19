Left Menu

Maharashtra polls could be held in December, claims LoP Wadettiwar

Updated: 19-08-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:53 IST
Maharashtra polls could be held in December, claims LoP Wadettiwar
Image Credit: Twitter(@VijayWadettiwar)
Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday claimed the Assembly polls in Maharashtra may be held in December this year, before the Lok Sabha polls likely to be held by the middle of 2024.

The 2019 Assembly polls in the state were held in October that year.

Addressing a press conference here, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of changing laws connected to forests to help ''friendly industrialists''.

He also claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party would stoke communal tensions for gains in the 2024 general polls.

Claiming he was the first Congressman in the state who has become LoP for the second time, Wadettiwar said the party needed a ''T20 player'' to win the polls in a short time and, hence, he was chosen for the job.

