J-K: BJP delegation calls on LG; submits memorandum on public issues

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:54 IST
A eight-member delegation of senior BJP leaders on Saturday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here and highlighted various issues of public welfare, an official spokesman said.

The delegation, which included former ministers Sham Lal Sharma, Sat Sharma and Surjeet Singh Slathia, submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor, the spokesman said.

A BJP spokesperson said the delegation led by party General Secretary Vibodh Gupta highlighted the public concern over the installation of smart electricity meters besides pension for widows.

The delegation put forth effectively the problems being faced by the public because of wrong metering complaints on smart meters as also forcible shifting from postpaid to prepaid system which has caused distress in public, the spokesperson said.

He said the Lt Governor assured the delegation that there will be no forcible conversion from postpaid to prepaid electricity meters and that a grievance redressal system will also be put to place.

The delegation also took up the issue of payment of pension to widows and was promised that all cases of eligible persons will be expeditiously decided while making study for widows who are left out because of eligibility criterion and ways will be found to help them as well, the BJP said.

