Left Menu

Cong prez Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of Army personnel in Ladakh road accident

We wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said.In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the news of the martyrdom of soldiers in the accident of the army vehicle in Ladakh is very saddening.I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 23:04 IST
Cong prez Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of Army personnel in Ladakh road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of soldiers in an accident in Ladakh.

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.

''The news of the martyrdom of 9 soldiers due to an accident of an army truck in Leh is very saddening,'' Kharge said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

''We will always be indebted to our brave soldiers. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the brave soldiers. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the news of the martyrdom of soldiers in the accident of the army vehicle in Ladakh is very saddening.

''I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023