Cong prez Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of Army personnel in Ladakh road accident
We wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said.In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the news of the martyrdom of soldiers in the accident of the army vehicle in Ladakh is very saddening.I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs.
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of soldiers in an accident in Ladakh.
Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.
The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.
''The news of the martyrdom of 9 soldiers due to an accident of an army truck in Leh is very saddening,'' Kharge said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
''We will always be indebted to our brave soldiers. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the brave soldiers. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' he said.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the news of the martyrdom of soldiers in the accident of the army vehicle in Ladakh is very saddening.
''I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Ladakh
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Kharge
- Congress
- Gandhi
- Kiari
ALSO READ
"Wayanad people will be happy," says Cong MLA after SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case
"Rahul Gandhi will take part in 'no-confidence motion...": Congress leader Surendra Rajput
"If SC rules in their favour...": Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Fadnavis on stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction
Karnataka govt formally launches ‘Gruha Jyothi’ free power scheme, CM & Kharge target PM Modi
INDIA alliance's next meeting in Mumbai significant after SC verdict on Rahul Gandhi: Nana Patole