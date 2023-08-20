Left Menu

“They can go to any extent for power": Vijay Wadettiwar hits out at BJP

“This (Central) government can go to any extent for power. Our soldiers lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack and this government, which has the majority, could not find where that RDX came from?” said Vijay Wadettiwar. 

20-08-2023
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vijay Wadettiwar, a Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra on Sunday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janta party (BJP)-led government in the Centre, and said that "they can go to any extent for power." "This (Central) government can go to any extent for power. Our soldiers lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack and this government, which has the majority, could not find where that RDX came from?" said Vijay Wadettiwar.

Notably, forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the terrorist attack on a convoy of security vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, 2019. Congress leader further accused BJP of inciting religious conflicts whenever they feel they are losing power.

"If they feel they are not coming to power, they will talk about worshipping Ram temple and incite religious conflicts. They will make one religion fight with another, and take advantage of this situation and return to power," Wadettiwar added. Notably, the leaders of 26 political parties formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known as INDIA, to take on the BJP and to unseat PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections next year, which is scheduled to meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The meeting in Mumbai will strategise their next course of action against the BJP-led Central government. The first such meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23 which was convened by state chief minister Nitish Kumar, while the second one took place in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

