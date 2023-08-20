AIADMK conference commences in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists party flag

A state conference of AIADMK commenced in Madurai's Valayankulam on Sunday with former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hoisting the party flag. This is the first state conference of the party after Edappadi K Palaniswami was sworn in as general secretary of AIADMK after he prevailed in the protracted power tussle with former CM O Panneerselvam.

On the occasion, 600 kg of flower petals were showered by a helicopter as the AIADMK general secretary hoisted the party flag at Valayankulam in Madurai. A huge crowd of AIADMK workers could be seen gathered during the hoisting of the party flag.

With the main event scheduled to be held in the evening, Edappadi K Palaniswami is going to give a speech to the party workers. The decision to hold a conference in Madurai was taken after a resolution was passed at the executive committee meeting of the party held on April 16 in Chennai.

Madurai has also been chosen as the venue for the state conference to disprove the allegation that the AIADMK has weakened in South Tamil Nadu after the removal of the former CM, O. Panneerselvam, from the southern district of Theni. Ex-ministers are paying more attention to this conference, as it is an important conference for former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, a party official said. Earlier in July, AIADMK leader R Kamaraj said, "This conference will be a turning point for AIADMK. This conference is going to be held in a manner that confirms the return of the late former CM Jayalalithaa's rule.

Kamaraj further added, "We expect more than 20 lakh AIADMK workers to attend this meeting. Edappadi K. Palaniswami will also decide on inviting alliance parties for this meeting." Earlier on April 16, the resolution of the executive committee stated that M G Ramachandran (founder of the party) and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had "charted history by holding mega conferences in places like Tirunelveli and Trichy", The resolution of the executive committee further stated that the Madurai conference will also be a "turning point for AIADMK". (ANI)

