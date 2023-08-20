Left Menu

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:34 IST
MP: Crucial BJP working committee meet begins in Gwalior to set agenda for Assembly polls
The working committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held at the end of the year, began in Gwalior on Sunday, a party functionary said.

The meeting was inaugurated by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, said the party's state unit general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani.

Union Minister Amit Shah, one of the party's key strategists, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will join the crucial one-day meet later and address the participants, another functionary said.

The aim of the meeting is to lay the strategy to win the Assembly polls by ensuring the achievements of the state and Union governments are explained to nine crore people, he said.

''A political resolution is going to be put to debate in the presence of Shah and Chouhan. It is going to deal at length on the achievements of Chouhan's government since 2003, and also shed light on the bad condition of the state under Congress rule between 1993 and 2003 when Digvijaya Singh was CM,'' the functionary said.

He said the resolution is going to highlight the grim condition of roads, power cuts and shortage of water which plagued MP at the time, when it was called a 'BIMARU' (ailing) state, an acronym for Bihar, MP, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh due the shortfall in several social, health and economic parameters.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is MP election in charge for the party, and his cabinet colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar and Ashwini Vaishnaw told the 1,700 participants to reach out to the public on a massive scale to tell them about welfare schemes of the BJP government and their benefits, he said.

They have also been directed to tell the people about the negative politics of the Congress, the functionary said.

The BJP has been in power in MP since 2003, except for a break between December 2018 and March 2020 when the state had a Congress government under Kamal Nath.

