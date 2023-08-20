"Study well before speaking something": RP Singh schools Rahul Gandhi on his Chinese troop's remarks

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks over the Centre's claim regarding not an inch of Indian land was taken by Chinese troops "is not true", BJP leader RP Singh on Sunday suggested Rahul Gandhi to "study well before speaking something". "Rahul Gandhi should know that Retd Army Chief General MM Naravane once said that India did not lose even an inch of its territory during its months-long standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh. I would suggest him to study well before speaking something," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

This comes after, Rahul Gandhi while speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning, said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here." Reacting to this, Singh also said, "People started trolling him on the pretext of good roads of Union Territory Ladakh, thus to distract them from such trolls, Rahul Gandhi passed this statement".

The BJP leader further condoled the death of soldiers who died after an Army truck fell into a river in Ladakh on Saturday. According to defence officials, as many as nine Indian Army personnel were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. "The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of soldiers who died in Ladakh, saying their rich service to the nation will always be remembered.

Taking to social media platform 'X', PM Modi also expressed his condolence to the bereaved families of the deceased soldiers. "Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest," the PM said. (ANI)

