Palaniswami inaugurates AIADMK's Madurai conference
In his first major show of strength after being elected General Secretary, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Sunday launched the partys much anticipated state conference here, with thousands of supporters converging in this temple city for the event.The much publicised party conference, coinciding with its golden jubilee anniversary, also comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the AIADMK is seeking to boost its electoral prospects.In 2019 Parliamentary elections, AIADMK won just one seat.
In his first major show of strength after being elected General Secretary, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Sunday launched the party's much anticipated state conference here, with thousands of supporters converging in this temple city for the event.
The much publicised party conference, coinciding with its golden jubilee anniversary, also comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the AIADMK is seeking to boost its electoral prospects.
In 2019 Parliamentary elections, AIADMK won just one seat. The AIADMK chief was accorded a grand welcome at the conference venue. He hoisted the party flag atop a 51 ft. poll to set off the proceedings.
Flower petals were strewn from a helicopter after Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, hoisted the party flag. He was also handed a sceptre.
Palaniswami is slated to address a massive gathering later in the day. He was elected the party's general secretary in March this year.
