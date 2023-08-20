Left Menu

Palaniswami inaugurates AIADMK's Madurai conference

In his first major show of strength after being elected General Secretary, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Sunday launched the partys much anticipated state conference here, with thousands of supporters converging in this temple city for the event.The much publicised party conference, coinciding with its golden jubilee anniversary, also comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the AIADMK is seeking to boost its electoral prospects.In 2019 Parliamentary elections, AIADMK won just one seat.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:44 IST
Palaniswami inaugurates AIADMK's Madurai conference
K Palaniswami Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In his first major show of strength after being elected General Secretary, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Sunday launched the party's much anticipated state conference here, with thousands of supporters converging in this temple city for the event.

The much publicised party conference, coinciding with its golden jubilee anniversary, also comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the AIADMK is seeking to boost its electoral prospects.

In 2019 Parliamentary elections, AIADMK won just one seat. The AIADMK chief was accorded a grand welcome at the conference venue. He hoisted the party flag atop a 51 ft. poll to set off the proceedings.

Flower petals were strewn from a helicopter after Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, hoisted the party flag. He was also handed a sceptre.

Palaniswami is slated to address a massive gathering later in the day. He was elected the party's general secretary in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023