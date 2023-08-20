Left Menu

Pasmanda Muslims stand firmly with BJP: UP Minister

UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday said Pasmanda Muslims stand with BJP which will hold a community meeting with them soon to hear their problems.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:14 IST
Pasmanda Muslims stand firmly with BJP: UP Minister
  • Country:
  • India

UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday said Pasmanda Muslims stand with BJP which will hold a community meeting with them soon to hear their problems. The party will hold 'Kaumi Chaupal' in the Muslim-dominated areas in all the Lok Sabha seats of UP in the coming days, he said. Pasmanda Muslims constitute the poorest lot among the Muslim community members.

''At present, the Pasmanda community among the Muslims is with the BJP, and there is no challenge to the BJP from the opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance),'' Ansari told reporters at his residence on Sunday. Ansari said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are at work to improve the conditions of the Pasmanda Muslims.

''The governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are working with full honesty for the improvement of the Muslim community. The opposition is getting disturbed by this, and is thus indulging in a propaganda against the BJP,'' he said. ''For the first time, we have got a prime minister who does not see Muslims as a vote bank,'' he added. Ansari said Muslims proved they are with the BJP when they threw their lot with the party helping it win the Lok Sabha by-elections of Azamgarh and Rampur and the assembly bypolls of Rampur and Suar.

Ansari dismissed the allegations of discrimination and atrocities against the Muslim community as opposition propaganda.

''The Muslims know that SP, BSP and Congress have seen them only as a vote bank. The Muslim community was kept away from development and employment, and no work was done for the minority dominated areas,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023