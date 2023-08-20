Left Menu

"What he said is true": Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'RSS people in Ministries'

Reacting to this, Raut said, "What Rahul Gandhi said is true. BJP and RSS have deputed their people in various constitutional institutions and are trying to change the country's culture and history."

20-08-2023
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark alleging that people of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are running everything in the country by placing its own people in every institution, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that it's true and they are trying to change the culture and history of the country. This comes after Rahul Gandhi drew a parallel between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS and claimed that ministers in the Union Cabinet are not the ones taking decisions but those deputed by the RSS are actually running these ministries and are suggesting everything.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Raut said, "What Rahul Gandhi said is true. BJP and RSS have deputed their people in various constitutional institutions and are trying to change the country's culture and history." He also agreed with the statements of Rahul Gandhi over Chinese troops and said that if Rahul Gandhi says something, he says it thoughtfully.

"China has captured India's land and there is evidence of it as well. If Defence Minister and Prime Minister do not accept this, I think it is an injustice to Mother India. If Rahul Gandhi says something he says it thoughtfully," Raut added. Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern. Speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

