"Should first look within themselves": Jyotiraditya Scindia counters Rahul Gandhi's  China claim

"Congress who supported China and chanted the slogans of 'hindi chini bhai bhai' and gave away 45,000 sq km to China should first look within themselves," Scindia said while talking to the reporters.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:15 IST
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's statement saying that the Centre's claim regarding not an inch of Indian land was taken by Chinese troops "is not true", BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that before raising questions on the Centre, "Congress should first look within themselves." This comes after, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

"Congress who supported China and chanted the slogans of 'hindi chini bhai bhai' and gave away 45,000 sq km to China should first look within themselves," Scindia said while talking to the reporters. The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

Speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul. Gandhi also raised questions over the Union territory status given to Ladakh after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.

"There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, They are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want more representation and unemployment is also a concern. People are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but by representatives of the people, the Congress MP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

