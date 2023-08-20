Left Menu

"Why do you try to lower morale of India’s security forces?" Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark that China has taken India’s land.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:22 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark that China has taken India's land. "Do anything, but why do you try to lower the morale of India's security forces"? the BJP MP asked.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Centre's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". Prasad while reacting to the Congress president's statement has said, "They (Congress) ask for proof of the Balakot & Uri attacks. What can we even expect from them? Today, when Rahul Gandhi talks about Ladakh, I want to ask him if he remembers how much of India's land was captured by China before and after the 1962 war."

Rahul Gandhi claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, which was a matter of concern. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul.

Prasad also mentioned former Defence Minister AK Antony over his past speech in the Parliament on China. "The then Defence Minister AK Antony in the Parliament had said that 'We don't want to irritate China by erecting infrastructure', this is your (Congress party) past," Prasad added.

Further, highlighting the condition under the Modi government, Prasad said that "Look today, under Modi government roads and bridges from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, are building up helping army vehicles to react fast on different situations." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

