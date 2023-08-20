Left Menu

Jharkhand: Cong leader lodges police complaint against district party president

A senior Congress leader has lodged a complaint against partys Dhanbad president Santosh Singh for allegedly abusing and threatening him with dire consequences.Suresh Chandra Jha, who is also INTUC state secretary, lodged the complaint at Chirkunda police station, some 200-km from capital Ranchi, and alleged that Singh called him at 8.35 pm on Saturday demanding that he cancel his proposed hunger strike at Congress headquarters in Ranchi from Monday.Chirkunda police station officer in-charge Sunil Kumar Singh said he received Jhas complaint.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:29 IST
Jharkhand: Cong leader lodges police complaint against district party president
  • Country:
  • India

A senior Congress leader has lodged a complaint against party's Dhanbad president Santosh Singh for allegedly abusing and threatening him with dire consequences.

Suresh Chandra Jha, who is also INTUC state secretary, lodged the complaint at Chirkunda police station, some 200-km from capital Ranchi, and alleged that Singh called him at 8.35 pm on Saturday demanding that he cancel his proposed hunger strike at Congress headquarters in Ranchi from Monday.

Chirkunda police station officer in-charge Sunil Kumar Singh said he received Jha's complaint. ''The matter is being investigated,'' he said. Jha claimed, "The district president abused me and threatened dire with consequences if I do not call off my agitation. He also challenged that I would not be able to reach Ranchi," Jha said.

Santosh Singh, however, refuted the allegations. ''Jha is doing this after being misled by some persons,'' he said.

Jha had announced to stage an indefinite hunger strike at the state Congress headquarters for reopening the Luby Circular Road-based Dhanbad party office, which has been closed since April 2011.

Jha alleged that state leaders are not interested to open the office set up in 1954.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023