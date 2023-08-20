Left Menu

With Assembly polls to be held in a few months, top leaders of BJP and Congress to visit T'gana soon

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:31 IST
With Assembly polls to be held in a few months, top leaders of BJP and Congress to visit T'gana soon
  • Country:
  • India

With the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a couple of months, top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to visit Telangana this month. Shah is likely to address a public meeting at Khammam on August 27, BJP sources said on Sunday.

On August 18, Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy had inspected the ground in Khammam where Shah is likely to address the public meeting.

Shah was supposed to attend the rally at Khammam in June itself but had to postpone due to severe cyclonic conditions that hit the west coast then.

Meanwhile, Kharge would release the party's 'SC, ST Declaration' at a public meeting to be held at Chevella near here on August 26, TPCC spokesperson Mahesh Konagala said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other SC, ST leaders of the party from the state had a meeting with Kharge in Delhi on Sunday in connection with the 'SC, ST Declaration' and others.

The 'SC, ST Declaration' would be the third major declaration to be announced by the Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced a 'farmers' declaration' at a public meeting at Warangal last year, while party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had released a youth declaration in Hyderabad in May this year.

Congress in Telangana is also planning to invite top leader Sonia Gandhi to the state in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023