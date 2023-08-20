Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday defended dismissal of government employees who support terrorism and said the administration would not hesitate in taking appropriate legal action against such persons.Referring to Article 311 of the Constitution which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of civil employees in the Union or state governments, he said the article was included to take stern action against those who are a threat to the nation.It is not important what anyone is saying.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:50 IST
Appropriate legal action will be taken against staffers having links with terrorism: J-K LG
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday defended dismissal of government employees who support terrorism and said the administration would not hesitate in taking appropriate legal action against such persons.

Referring to Article 311 of the Constitution which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of civil employees in the Union or state governments, he said the article was included ''to take stern action against those who are a threat to the nation''.

''It is not important what anyone is saying. Employees having links with terrorism will have to face stern action,'' Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The L-G was responding to a question about PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slamming the Jammu and Kashmir administration for ''selectively terminating Kashmiri employees'' from service by labelling them as ''terrorist sympathisers''.

Mehbooba Mufti's reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for allegedly being a ''threat to the security of the state''.

In a post on X, the former chief minister wrote, ''Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers and pro-ISI has been normalised. The accused isn't given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge and jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission.'' L-G Sinha said on Sunday, ''The top priority of the administration is to weed out those employees who have terror links.'' ''Anyone who had links with terrorism or helped terrorism to grow and managed a government job in a wrong way will have to face appropriate action as per the law whenever there is proof of his or her involvement,'' he said.

The L-G said the law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved. Security forces have shifted their focus on the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to make the region free of terrorism, he said.

Addressing the concern of the people over the installation of smart electricity meters, the Lt Governor assured them that his administration would not do anything which is against their interests.

He said the people who are capable of paying their electricity bills should do so without any delay. The government is looking to ensure relief for the poor, Sinha added.

