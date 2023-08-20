Left Menu

I am not promising jobs to all educated people as that would leave nothing for development, healthcare and social welfare works, he added.Azad said during his time as chief minister of J-K between 2005 and 2008, he made a Tulip garden which is being visited by lakhs of tourists these days.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:54 IST
Want to eradicate poverty, unemployment from J-K: Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad Image Credit: ANI
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he would work to eradicate unemployment and poverty from Jammu and Kashmir if his party forms the government in the Union territory. Azad said he cannot promises jobs for all educated youth but will create livelihood opportunities for them.

“Poverty and unemployment have increased. I want to change that. I also want to bring the law again that will give back land to landless people,” the former chief minister said at a public meeting in Dooru area of Anantnag district.

“There are three types of unemployed -- educated unemployed, skilled unemployed and unskilled unemployed. All three are looking for work. We will create opportunities of livelihood. I am not promising jobs to all educated people as that would leave nothing for development, healthcare and social welfare works,” he added.

Azad said during his time as chief minister of J-K between 2005 and 2008, he made a Tulip garden which is being visited by lakhs of tourists these days. “I have many more schemes that will add three to four new tourist places to each district. These schemes were ready in 2008 and I was preparing to announce them in that year but I could not. Those schemes are still with me and I will implement them. It will help reduce the unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Azad said he had introduced triple shift system of works as the head of the government.

“Work would go on round the clock and all skilled and unskilled people were getting work throughout the year. It also helped complete the construction works faster,” he said, claiming the practice was abandoned the day he demitted office of chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

