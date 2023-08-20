Left Menu

BJP leader Shergill condemns CM Mann for visiting Chhattisgarh amid floods in Punjab

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Sunday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh at a time when his state was facing floods again.On Saturday, Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had addressed an AAP workers convention in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:02 IST
BJP leader Shergill condemns CM Mann for visiting Chhattisgarh amid floods in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Sunday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh at a time when his state was facing floods again.

On Saturday, Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had addressed an AAP workers' convention in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. At the convention, the AAP supremo announced his ten ''guarantees'' for the upcoming assembly polls in the Congress-ruled state. The guarantees included free electricity, a monthly 'samman rashi' for women, and a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for the unemployed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Shergill said it is extremely unfortunate that at a time when Punjab is struck with floods and has suffered massive devastation, Mann is busy visiting poll-bound states to please his ''super boss.'' Punjab needs a ''Chief Minister and not a Campaign Minister,'' Shergill said, adding, Mann is completely ignoring the interests of Punjab with his other political commitments.

''Mann has only one agenda and it is to fulfil the political ambitions of Kejriwal, who takes him along to poll-bound states to showcase the 'fake' Punjab model to get political mileage,'' he alleged.

Shergill further said Kejriwal is ''using'' Mann to expand the footprints of the Aam Aadmi Party across India. ''Unfortunately, Mann himself is also more than willing to be just an assistant of Kejriwal and thus conceding to all his unjust demands.'' He also alleged Mann was draining the state treasury funds for his political visits.

''At a time when employees of different government departments are staging protests for non-payment of their dues, the state treasury is being emptied for political adventures,'' he said. Shergill asked Mann not to ''exploit'' Punjab's resources in these states as he cited media reports, according to which, Mann and Kejriwal will be leading a high-pitch electoral campaign in the three poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Many areas in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and other districts of Punjab are facing floods following the release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams.

After the release of surplus water from the two reservoirs on August 14, the water level in Beas and Sutlej rivers had risen, flooding the low-lying areas, as also those located near the banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023