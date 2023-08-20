Left Menu

Rahul speaking like 'China's propaganda machinery', alleges BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:06 IST
The BJP on Sunday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that China has grabbed grazing land in Ladakh, alleging he was defaming India by making statements like Beijing's "propaganda machinery".

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed Gandhi's claims as "absolutely wrong" and said China had to withdraw in Galwan due to the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers.

The BJP's reaction came after Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that not an inch of the land in Ladakh has been taken over by China is not true.

The people of Ladakh are concerned about their grazing land ''taken over by the Chinese Army,'' Gandhi, who is visiting Ladakh, said after paying tributes to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for his claims, Prasad said at a press conference, "Whatever you have said about Ladakh is absolutely wrong… I condemn your entire statement on behalf of the party.'' "Rahul Gandhi ji, you are raising questions over our soldiers' bravery and sacrifice in Galwan… Why do you defame India visiting there? Why do you become China's propaganda machinery?" the BJP leader said.

"Rahul Gandhi, whenever you visit border area you say something and you offer propaganda to China against India," he added Prasad said that China had to withdraw in Galwan due to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers "Is it the truth or not?" he asked, alleging that it has become the ''nature of Rahul Gandhi to make anti-India statements''.

The BJP leader questioned Gandhi's understanding of issues related to India's security and appealed to the Congress leader to not weaken the morale of the country with such remarks.

"We will debate with you on how much you understand the needs of India's security… But please in matters of security, do not weaken the morale of India," Prasad said.

India-China ties nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

