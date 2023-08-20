Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi commemorated by party workers in Amethi

Rajiv Gandhi won the seat in 1981 bypolls following the death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi, then in 1984, 1989, and in 1991.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:56 IST
Rajiv Gandhi commemorated by party workers in Amethi
Rajiv Gandhi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Congress workers paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary on Sunday and carried out a 'sadbhavna rally'.

India's youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in 1991 in Tamil Nadu.

Amethi has been a stronghold of the Congress party, having been represented by Rajiv Gandhi, his wife Sonia Gandhi, and son Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Rajiv Gandhi won the seat in 1981 bypolls (following the death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi), then in 1984, 1989, and in 1991. In 1991 general elections to the Parliament, Rajiv Gandhi won the election, but he was assassinated on May 21, a few days after polling in Amethi and even before other rounds of polling were completed.

Election process was postponed for a few days and votes were eventually counted in June 1991. He was declared winner after his death. The bye-election for the seat was won by Satish Sharma of the Congress. According to general secretary of the district unit of the party Anil Singh, a programme was held at the party office in Gauriganj to commemorate the leader.

Former district president of Congress Yogendra Mishra described Rajiv Gandhi ''as the father of communication and computer revolution,'' who laid the foundation of Navodaya Vidyalayas and gave voting rights to 18 year olds.

Senior party leader Narsingh Bahadur Singh, after offering flowers on the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi, said that he brought Amethi global recognition by sending it on the path of development. Congress spokesperson Arvind Chaturvedi said that even today the memory of Rajiv ji is present in every house of Amethi. The party also organised athletics competitions both for men and women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023