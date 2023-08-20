Left Menu

If Congress comes to power in Telangana, middleman era begins: KCR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:35 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday hit out at the opposition Congress, saying if the party comes to power in the state, the middleman era will begin in government offices.

Assembly elections in Telangana are set to be held before the end of the year.

Speaking at a public rally in Suryapet, about 140 km from here, Rao further targeted the Congress over its promise to pay Rs 4,000 as social pension if elected to power in the state, and asked why such a scheme was not being implemented in the states ruled by the party.

''The Congress, which has ruled for 50 years, used to give only Rs 200 as social pension. Now they say, 'give us a chance, we will make it Rs 4000','' KCR asked. ''Are they giving it in Chhattisgarh which is being ruled by them? Are they giving it in Karnataka? Are they giving it in Rajasthan? Is there a separate policy for each state.'' Taking a dig at the Congress and hinting at poor governance by it, Rao alleged that Bangalore city in neighbouring Karnataka has been facing power cuts ever since the party assumed power in that state.

Earlier in the day, Rao inaugurated the Integrated District Collectorate in Suryapet.

