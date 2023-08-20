Left Menu

Ruling Congress in Karnataka to hold all-party meeting to discuss Cauvery on Aug 23

The ruling Congress government in Karnataka is convening an all-party meeting on August 23 to discuss the Cauvery water sharing issue in view of the low inflow of water into the reservoir due to poor rains.Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said some MPs have also been invited to attend the all-party meeting on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:31 IST
Ruling Congress in Karnataka to hold all-party meeting to discuss Cauvery on Aug 23
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Congress government in Karnataka is convening an all-party meeting on August 23 to discuss the Cauvery water sharing issue in view of the low inflow of water into the reservoir due to poor rains.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said some MPs have also been invited to attend the all-party meeting on Wednesday. "It is our bounden duty to protect our state because the farmers of Karnataka feel they are not getting water. Rains are also not so good. I think the flow (of Cauvery river) in the reservoir has come down. So we want to discuss this issue on Wednesday. We have called an all-party meeting on Wednesday," Shivakumar told reporters.

He said the government is cautious as the hearing on Cauvery issue will come up at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Shivakumar, however, blamed the opposition for politicising the Cauvery issue.

"We want to respect farmers, we want to respect farmers, we want to respect court, we want to respect everyone but some BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) friends are trying to make it a political issue," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023