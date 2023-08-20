Sikkim CM Tamang bats for preserving and promoting Nepali language
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday called for the need to promote and safeguard the Nepali language.
''The Nepali language is more than a means of communication for us...It is a cornerstone of our culture, identity, and human connection,'' he said while addressing the 32nd Bhasha Manyata Diwas celebrations at Chintan Bhawan here.
The chief minister also paid tributes to former chief minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari and others who had worked hard for the inclusion of the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule the Constitution more than three decades ago.
''It is our duty to protect and enrich our language, which is a priceless heritage, and I encourage everyone to work actively towards enhancing it. I believe that the government, educational institutions, communities, and individuals have a crucial role to play in safeguarding these invaluable linguistic treasures'', Tamang said. He said his government was committed to preserving and protecting the Nepali language, traditions, and culture which represent all the Sikkimese communities and added that students should proactively participate to maintain our linguistic and cultural heritage.
''By investing in preservation of Nepali language, we can ensure that our heritage remains vibrant and that future generations continue to benefit from the wisdom, beauty, and diversity that languages bring to our lives,'' the chief minister said.
Tamang said his government has built a hall at the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Bhawan and launched a Nepali TV channel from Sikkim in order to strengthen and promote Nepali language.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepali, Norwegian mountaineers felicitated on setting new world record by scaling 14 peaks above 8,000 m in three months
National Media Conclave & Rashtriya Navratna Awards 2023 to be held on 10th August in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi
Nepali Congress lawmaker arrested on charges of forging educational certificates
Bag found near Shram Shakti Bhawan, found to belong to electrician
Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak taken to Sharika Bhawani Temple in Srinagar