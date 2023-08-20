Sikkim CM Tamang bats for preserving and promoting Nepali language

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday called for the need to promote and safeguard the Nepali language.

''The Nepali language is more than a means of communication for us...It is a cornerstone of our culture, identity, and human connection,'' he said while addressing the 32nd Bhasha Manyata Diwas celebrations at Chintan Bhawan here.

The chief minister also paid tributes to former chief minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari and others who had worked hard for the inclusion of the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule the Constitution more than three decades ago.

''It is our duty to protect and enrich our language, which is a priceless heritage, and I encourage everyone to work actively towards enhancing it. I believe that the government, educational institutions, communities, and individuals have a crucial role to play in safeguarding these invaluable linguistic treasures'', Tamang said. He said his government was committed to preserving and protecting the Nepali language, traditions, and culture which represent all the Sikkimese communities and added that students should proactively participate to maintain our linguistic and cultural heritage.

''By investing in preservation of Nepali language, we can ensure that our heritage remains vibrant and that future generations continue to benefit from the wisdom, beauty, and diversity that languages bring to our lives,'' the chief minister said.

Tamang said his government has built a hall at the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Bhawan and launched a Nepali TV channel from Sikkim in order to strengthen and promote Nepali language.

